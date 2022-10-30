Eleven first division officers were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) on Friday.
Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob stated that the promotion was a step in the right direction, as it will help bolster the service and build balance and strength internally by providing adequate supervision and building numerical strength across the police service.
The officers are now confirmed members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Executive, although many have been acting in their newly confirmed roles for some time, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Jacob told the officers that they had already made strides in their career and noted the importance of skills transfer, mentorship, and good succession planning. He added that their wealth of knowledge, amassed through years of training, schooling and most importantly experience, should be shared with the lower ranks to strengthen the TTPS from within.
He impressed upon them the importance of self-development for the success of the police service and to better serve the country.
Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher said a few of the promoted officers are to proceed on pre-retirement leave soon but, to the officers who would be serving for some time still, she encouraged them to make the time count.
She underscored that the task to regain ground may be difficult but not impossible. “At this level, we know what is required,” she said and added that, “We have to work on getting it right to make our paradise safe.”
Also present at the ceremony was Inspector Natalie John, who on behalf of the TTPS Social and Welfare Association, informed the new ACPs that the TTPSSWA was doing its part to improve the promotion process.
The ceremony which took place at the Police Administration building in Port of Spain, ended with the officers being presented with their letters of appointment, new badges, and headdress.