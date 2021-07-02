Tropical Storm Elsa rapidly strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane this morning as it approaches Barbados, and dumps heavy rainfall across parts of Trinidad and Tobago.
At 8a.m today, the hurricane, which has sustained winds of about 75 miles per hour, was some 20 miles west-southwest of Barbados and moving west-northwest at 28 miles per hour.
A hurricane warning was in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and a hurricane watch is in effect for the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
Elsa, which is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, formed as a tropical storm on Thursday.