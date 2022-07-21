THE Estate Management Development Company (EMBD) has been defeated in an appeal it brought against the decision of a High Court judge who ordered that it pay a local contractor approximately $82 million in unpaid fees for construction works carried out.
Those works were in relation to a contract that was awarded to Junior Sammy Contractors Ltd (JSCL) in 2015 for the Caroni Savannah Residential Development undertaken by EMBD.
Delivering the ruling yesterday were Chief Justice Ivor Archie, along with Justices of Appeal Charmaine Pemberton and Ronnie Boodoosingh.
In the delivery of the judgment, which was written by Justice Boodoosingh, the panel unanimously agreed that Justice Mira Dean-Armorer (now an Appeal Court judge) was not wrong in her reasoning when she granted a summary judgment and ordered that EMBD pay the outstanding sum to JSCL.
In her ruling, Justice Dean-Armorer had found that EMBD was unable to defend its case against JSCL and, therefore, she ruled in JSCL’s favour.
According to the evidence in the case, the contract was first awarded to another company in 2010, but that contract was eventually terminated due to unsatisfactory and incomplete works.
JSCL subsequently made a $231 million tender for the completion of the project and was awarded the contract.
It eventually sued EMBD after it only paid seven of the 13 interim payment certificates (IPCs) that were approved by an independent engineering company appointed by EMBD to act as its agent.
Claims rejected
In the proceedings before Justice Dean-Armorer, attorneys for EMBD claimed their client could not have pursued the action, given that it had assigned the outstanding payments, which were the subject of the lawsuit, to Ansa Merchant Bank. This was also the argument advanced at the appeal. However, the panel held that Justice Dean-Armorer was correct to rule that there was not an “absolute assignment” as JSCL had retained the ability to take legal action over the debt-based agreement between the bank and it.
Justice Boodoosingh also rejected the claim by EMBD’s attorney that Justice Dean-Armorer was wrong to reject EMBD’s claim that the IPCs were inflated and the work was not completed as required under the contract.
The judges unanimously agreed that EMBD had delayed in mounting the challenges after the IPCs were issued by its engineer.
“In other words, the contract provided a mechanism/process for a claim of this kind. That was not adhered to by EMBD,” the judgment read.
It went on to add that challenges to the IPCs could only successfully take place if EMBD was able to establish that fraud or defects in the works had taken place.
It was unable to do so, wrote Justice Boodoosingh.
“Like the trial judge, after careful examination of the pleaded case, we find that there was not enough to support a proper pleading of fraud or abatement,” wrote the judge.
In addition to dismissing the appeal, the court also ordered EMBD to pay two-thirds of the legal costs incurred by JSCL.
Attorneys Jonathan Acton Davis, Colin Kangaloo and Danielle Inglefield appeared for EMBD while JSCL was represented by Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, Jagdeo Singh, Kiel Taklalsingh, Karina Singh and Shastine Motilal.