SIX years ago, after a change in government, the Estate Management Business Development Company (EMBD) was hit with $3.7 billion in claims from contractors for unpaid work.
The EMBD is a special-purpose State entity, which was set up in 2002 to manage the lands of former Caroni (1975) Ltd. It has spent the better part of the past six years defending itself against litigation.
The EMBD, which generates a small revenue from its quarry operations, depends on the subvention from the State, which varies annually depending on the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) priorities.
Two weeks ago, the biggest claim, $1.2 billion claim by Namalco Construction Services against it, was reduced to less than half that amount (about $427.5 million) after Justice Ricky Rahim invalidated supplementary agreements worth hundreds of millions.
But there are still several matters in the courts.
In response to questions from the Sunday Express, the EMBD noted: “As of May 06, 2022, active litigation comprises four Court of Appeal matters, 18 High Court matters (six of which are consolidated claims), one arbitration and two Industrial Court matters.”
How much it cost the EMBD so far?
Just over $45 million in paid settlements.
It itemised its completed litigation matters to the Sunday Express as follows:
1. Completed construction matters: Thirteen construction litigation matters and construction claims were settled or concluded for the sum of $43,813,199.00. Total savings to date amount to approximately $593,174,183.43.
2. Completed other matters: Seven other litigation matters with a value of approximately $1,096,069.54 were settled or concluded for the sum of $670,258.07. Savings were in the order of $459,811.47.
3. Completed Industrial Court matters: For the six matters at the Industrial Court, the total amounts claimed were $2,612,470.31 and the EMBD paid the sum of $934,000. The savings relating to the industrial relations matters was $1,678,470.31.
As for legal fees to defend its billion-dollar claims, the EMBD said that “for period September 2015 to January 2022, the EMBD has expended approximately $61m on litigation, legal advice, conveyancing and other matters”.
“This is a fraction of the value of the litigation portfolio which involved about $3.7 billion in claims, interest and costs. For this expenditure, as at the end of March 2022, the EMBD has saved approximately $595 million,” it said.
When questioned for more clarity, the EMBD responded: “EMBD is not able to comment specifically on matters which are sub judice or the subject of ex gratia or other settlement agreements. However a general status is that since November 2015, the Board of the EMBD has focussed on safeguarding the EMBD’s interests in litigation matters. The strategy to manage the litigation portfolio comprises the engagement of experienced attorneys, conscientiously pursuit or defence of the EMBD’s litigation as applicable, and where prudent, settlement of claims.”
In his 2016 report on the state of State enterprises, economist Dr Terrence Farrell noted that under the former administration, the EMBD was allegedly used as a vehicle for corruption.
“Citizens have since seen millions of taxpayers’ dollars channelled through several State enterprises into projects of little or no merit or, where the project was inherently meritorious, a significant portion of the expenditure diverted in the form of cost overruns and otherwise wasted. The examples include: (1) LifeSport (Sports Company); (2) World GTL (Petrotrin); (3) Development of Caroni Lands (EMBD); and (4) Project ICON (GISL),” the report said.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley regularly raises the corruption which took place at EMBD under the former administration.
In March, at a public meeting, Dr Rowley spoke about the “fraudulent certified claims” made by just five contractors which totalled $965 million.
He said the Cabinet noted, among other items, that the pursuit of civil claims was in excess of $400 million and there was over $1 billion in contractor claims against EMBD.
“I tell you this so that you can be aware that one of the things we are dealing with in this country is a huge reservoir of white-collar crime left there by the UNC or continuing,” he had said.
Namalco judgment
In his decision, Justice Rahim partially upheld EMBD’s defence and counterclaim over an alleged “conspiracy” between Namalco and a former senior EMBD official.
In invalidating the supplementary agreements, Rahim found inferences of a “back-door agreement” between the ex-EMBD chief executive officer Seebalack Singh and Namalco to pay higher prices.
Rahim added, “This issue has been scrutinised by this court and has caused much disquiet as there appears, on the evidence, to be a lurking suspicion of agreement.”
In a statement at the time EMBDs said:
“EMBD is heartened at the findings of the Honourable Court in relation to Namalco, the former CEO of EMBD, Mr Seebalack Singh, and BBFL, namely that “the combination of actions on the part of Namalco, Singh and BBFL, were committed with only one intention. Put simply, to extract more money from the State entity EMBD than Namalco would have been entitled to both as a matter of damages on the Original Award for the stoppage (if allowable) and for the future works on the said two (2) Projects.”
“The Court also found that Namalco knew that Mr Singh (who was the CEO of EMBD at the time) possessed no actual, implied or ostensible authority to execute certain Supplementary Agreements. The Court therefore found that the Supplementary Agreements were invalidated by the acts of unlawful means conspiracy on the part of Namalco and Mr Singh,” the statement said.
In response to questions last week by the Sunday Express on the Namalco judgment, the EMBD said: “Our attorneys are reviewing the judgment to understand Mr Justice Rahim’s findings. We are heartened by the finding of unlawful means conspiracy which nullified two Supplemental Agreements, thereby removing super expensive rates from two projects. This was a complex multi-party litigation and the judgment is similarly complicated and extremely important in the development of construction law in the country.”