AN EMERGENCY hearing of the construction summons filed by the Office of the Attorney General over the position of Watson Duke as Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), while simultaneously holding the post of president of the Public Services Association (PSA), played out at the High Court yesterday.
At 3 p.m., emergency judge Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell called the matter which was filed last Thursday.
The filing came when Duke did not immediately resign as head of the PSA, as well as a member of the Registration, Recognition and Certification Board (RRCB) after being appointed as THA Deputy Chief Secretary.
Instead, Duke has signalled his intention of demitting office at the PSA on December 31.
The claim states Duke receives remuneration from the PSA and the RRCB.
The RRCB falls under the Ministry of Labour and deals exclusively with the recognition of a trade union by an employer and matters related to this.
The purpose of the construction summons is for the court to interpret the law as it relates to Duke’s positions and comes after his political party, the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), had a landslide victory against the People’s National Movement (PNM) in the December 6 THA election.
At the hearing, the judge proceeded to set deadlines for the filing of affidavit evidence by the parties in preparation for the substantive hearing, which is docketed before another judge.
Justice Donaldson-Honeywell gave a deadline of January 5 for the defendants— THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, Duke and the THA—to file their affidavits, while the RRCB, represented by Reginald Armour SC, as an interested party, was granted until December 28 to do so.
The Office of the Attorney General was given until January 10 to respond.
There was no appearance on behalf of the PSA even though it was served electronically with the proceedings.
Urgent nature
At the hearing, attorneys for Augustine, Duke and the THA had initially requested one month to file the affidavits. However, this was met with resistance by senior counsel Fyard Hosein, who appears on behalf of the AG’s Office.
He suggested one month was inordinately long and that the attorneys should be granted no more than four days to do so. This, he said, was sufficient time given the urgent nature of the matter.
Attorney Kiel Taklalsingh, who appears on behalf of Augustine and the THA, said he had only been appointed yesterday and had little to no time to peruse the filed documents.
Duke’s lead attorney, Anand Ramlogan SC, described the filing of the matter as an abuse of the court’s process, pointing out that his client had already signalled his intention to resign from the PSA on the last day of this year.
With the matter spilling into 2022, Ramlogan said if the conference of delegates at the PSA was to accept his resignation, then the matter would prove to be a non-issue and one that would be purely academic in nature.
He pointed out the court has to proceed with caution and ensure it was not being used for political purposes by the PNM.
Hosein, however, said the purpose of the proceedings was “to help the new administration in Tobago to get it right” since “the law was flouted from inception”.
He made mention of the announcement by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Saturday that from mid-January, those on Government’s payroll, once unvaccinated against Covid-19, would be required to remain at home without pay.
This was significant, he said, given that the PSA represents a large portion of public servants and it would be a conflict of interest for Duke to remain as PSA head while also being a member of the THA executive.
He said simply because Duke has tendered his resignation, this did not mean it would be accepted.
“The position is that he cannot be representing public sector workers and be on the executive of the THA,” said the attorney.
Ramlogan fired back, saying if the resignation was not accepted and there were to be any type of demonstration by those employees this did not mean Duke had to participate.
“He can recuse himself, if anyone ought to know this it is the attorney general, being a landlord and renting buildings and so on,” he said.
After the affidavits and responses are filed, the matter will be recalled before the docketed judge for case management.