THE MAN who allegedly killed Premnath Maraj while he was cutting grass last week Monday was arrested by police yesterday morning.
The Express was told the 41-year-old man went to the home of a relative and the police were contacted. He was subsequently arrested. Residents believed he had been hiding in a bushy area in Avocat.
Fearful relatives who had moved from the area while the attacker was on the run, yesterday said they were relieved that he had been taken into police custody.
Maraj was cutting grass at the St John’s Branch Trace, Avocat home of Taramatie Ramsingh when he was chopped by a man who became enraged by the sound from the noise of stones hitting a galvanise partition. Maraj, who was almost beheaded, died at the scene.
Ramsingh, 37, was chopped in the head and on her hands and chest. She was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery to her hands. She however lost two fingers which were severed on her right hand.
While Taramatie yesterday remained a patient at hospital, her sister Linda Ramsingh said her condition had since improved and she was now able to sit on a chair.
A land dispute is believed to have led to the attack.
At the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) launch of the Community Justice Clinic last week, Deputy Commissioner of Police, McDonald Jacob said data showed approximately 140 murders occurred each year due to disputes within the home and the community.
A release from the TTPS stated he noted land and property disputes, conflicts between landlords and tenants, issues of trespassing, easements, adverse possession, leases and deeds of comforts often lead to crime and gun violence as people are not aware of how to deal with these conflicts. Jacob said that by assisting persons in solving their problems and legal issues, the Community Justice Clinic will also be assisting in the reduction of crime.
The Community Justice Clinic was born out of a collaboration between the Community Oriented Police Section (COPS), led by Supt Michael Pierre and attorney Sajina Kadir, founder of the Socially Displaced Restoration Centre, a non-profit organisation based in Couva.
The clinics will provide free legal advice and services to communities throughout the country. They will be held at police youth club buildings and are aimed at rural areas where there is a greater prevalence of domestic issues that may be unreported or unaddressed, the release stated. Clinics are scheduled to be held on the last Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.