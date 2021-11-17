ENERGY Minister Stuart Young said that no decision has been taken to decommission Atlantic LNG’s Train 1.
Responding to questions from UNC Senator Wade Mark in the Senate yesterday, Young said the shareholders of Train 1 continue to be in discussions on the future of all Atlantic LNG operations and the sharing of costs and income associated therewith.
Young said if Train 1 was closed in 2020, it would also have had an adverse impact on the complex negotiations between the Government and the shareholders, who are BP, Shell, State-owned National Gas Company (NGC) and China Investment Corporation. That would have placed the Government and NGC in a disadvantageous position in the long term regarding its Atlantic shareholding, which is a critical revenue stream for Trinidad and Tobago and its citizens.
Young said NGC’s funding of Atlantic Train 1’s turnaround was not to upgrade the facility but to ensure that the facility was in a state of readiness and safe to operate and accept gas for procession. NGC owns 10 per cent of Train 1
In explaining NGC’s decision to underwrite the entire cost of ensuring Train’s readiness, he said in accordance with the terms of its supply contracts with upstream suppliers, NGC has an obligation to take contracted gas or pay for it.
Young said in 2021 NGC was potentially faced with upstream gas supply commitments in excess of guaranteed downstream demand, given possible plant shutdowns and sustained reduced industrial activity due to Covid-19.
In addition, at the end of 2020, NGC was still in commercial negotiations with several large consumers as they were seeking contract terms that were uneconomical to NGC over the long term. Therefore, NGC had no firm contractual obligation to several of the large downstream plants.
Young said given the drastic decline in commodity prices in 2020 due to the pandemic and fears of a second and third wave of Covid impact, and therefore of reduced industrial demand in 2021, several of the downstream plants could have made the decision to shut down their operation, at least temporarily, rather than purchase gas. This would have resulted in continued losses for NGC.
He said there existed the possibility for NGC to monetise gas volumes not taken by the petrochemical plants through Train 1 for LNG production. In fact, one of the petrochemical companies opted to shut down two of its plants in April 2021, he said.
“Inasmuch as the Company would be billed for its upstream commitments, it made commercial sense to find an alternative use for the volumes not taken up by the downstream. This would yield incremental revenue for NGC and maximise the commercialisation of Trinidad and Tobago’s natural gas resources,” Young said.
On the amount spent to date by NGC, Young said NGC remitted US$ 32.4 million to Atlantic for Train 1’s 2021 expenditure including Train 1 turnaround (TAR) costs.
“There was no upgrade,” he said.
Asked by Mark who will be held responsible for the over $200 million spent on the turnaround, Young said for the first time in its history NGC suffered a loss last year because over $2 billion had to be written off as a result of the negotiations done by the UNC government, “the only energy transaction negotiated by the UNC Government”.
Mark asked whether the Prime Minister and the Minister of Energy were culpable because of their “sellout” in the negotiations, but the question was disallowed by the Deputy Senate President.
In response to a question on why the directors and management were seeking an indemnity, Young said NGC stands by its decisions, which were made after due diligence and analysis of the best information available at the time.
But he said it must be recognised that other strategic considerations surrounding Train 1, which impacted the wider Atlantic unitisation discussions are still ongoing between Government and global multinational oil companies. Those discussions are outside the control of the NGC board and can have impact on the future of the train and the entire Atlantic facility.
“It is accepted business practice in circumstances such as these that board members be indemnified for decisions taken in good faith after appropriate due diligence,” he said.
In response to a question, Young said no indemnity had been granted. However, if such an occasion arises, it will be given due consideration.