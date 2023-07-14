A Tunapuna man was arrested as a vehicle engine from a car stolen nine years ago, was recovered by the police.
The anti-crime exercise was conducted on Thursday in the Northern Division by officers of the Stolen Vehicles Squad. While investigating the February 2023 larceny of a white Nissan Sentra motor vehicle from the St Joseph area, the officers went to a business place in the Maloney district.
A search was conducted and one HR 15 engine was seized and subsequently traced to a white Nissan Tiida motor vehicle, which was reported stolen from the Piarco area in August 2014. The vehicle has never been recovered.
A 46-year-old male suspect was arrested in connection with the find and investigations are ongoing into the matter. The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Ramkhelawan, Supt Pariman and ASP Ramdass and supervised by Insp Lazarus and Sgt Julien, of the Stolen Vehicles Squad.