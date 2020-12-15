timothy

A civil engineer will appear before a Tunapuna Magistrate today charged with marijuana trafficking.

Timothy Mathura, 23, of Evans Street, St. Augustine, was charged by PC Mieres, of the North-Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) on Monday, with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

the evidence

Police claim they found this

He was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his Evans Street apartment.

During the search, NEDTF officers allegedly found and seized 6.5 kilogrammes of marijuana with an estimated street value of $65,000.

