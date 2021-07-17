gg

A Princes Town software engineer was charged with the murder of amputee pensioner Lennard Mohammed.

Joshua Dhalai, 25, of Railway Road, was charged with the offence following instructions received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul on Friday.

Mohammed, 82, of the same address, was involved in an altercation with Dhalai on July 12, during which the pensioner was stabbed.

Mohammed died at the scene.

Investigations were supervised by Sgt Jones and Cpl Bridgemohan, of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three.

Dhalai was charged with the offence on July 16 by PC Denver Marsh also of HBI Region Three.

Dhalai is expected to appear virtually before a San Fernando magistrate on Monday. 

