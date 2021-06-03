England has updated it travel advisory, and rules for entering the country.
From 4am on 8th June, the following countries will be on the 'RED LIST':
➡️ 𝐀𝐟𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧
➡️ 𝐁𝐚𝐡𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧
➡️ 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐚 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐚
➡️ 𝐄𝐠𝐲𝐩𝐭
➡️ 𝐒𝐫𝐢 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐚
➡️ 𝐒𝐮𝐝𝐚𝐧
➡️ 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐝 & 𝐓𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐠𝐨.
All those permitted to enter the UK from these places must quarantine in managed hotels for 10 days.
Additionally from 4am on 8th June, 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐥 will be moved to the 'AMBER LIST'.
On arrival in the UK, travellers must:
➡️ Quarantine for 10 days at home OR the place they are staying.
𝐀𝐍𝐃
➡️ Take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8.
There are no additions to the 'GREEN LIST'.
Red list countries and territories
What you must do if you have been in a country or territory on the red list in the 10 days before you arrive in England.
If you have been in a country or territory on the red list in the last 10 days you will only be allowed to enter the UK if you are a British or Irish National, or you have residence rights in the UK.
You must follow these rules even if you have been vaccinated.
Before you travel to England you must:
take a COVID-19 test
book a quarantine hotel package, including 2 COVID-19 tests
complete a passenger locator form
On arrival in England
On arrival in England you must:
quarantine in a managed hotel, including 2 COVID-19 tests