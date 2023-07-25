“Isn’t it wonderful? Primary school is step one. The challenge is more than saying you will get them in schools, it’s about having enough spaces. We are saying thank God, it’s good news.”
So gushed Leela Ramdeen, consultant at the Catholic Commission for Social Justice at the Archdiocese of Port of Spain and the Archdiocese’s Ministry for Migrants and Refugees after Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne announced earlier this month that migrant children will be integrated into the school system from the start of the new school year in September.
Browne said the State has been making moves to absorb children into the primary school level.
Ramdeen said they will have to take a critical look at issues like resources and transportation and review policies and legislation affecting migrants.
“Since 2018, the Prime Minister (Dr Keith Rowley) had said he was going to allow them in the Catholic schools. If the Catholics want to educate them, it will be allowed. Rowley had said Government can’t prevent the Catholic Church from educating Venezuelan children.
“The Catholic Church is doing its pastoral work. We are going to say thank God, it’s step one. After August 14 (local government election), they need to let the children go to school,” she said.
“Since 2018, there were more children. We have to look at issues like resources, including books, computers, uniforms and transportation. I am hoping all these things will be worked out. There needs to be conversations with TTUTA and the principals’ associations and the principals of the schools themselves. There will be language barriers to address,” she added.
On legislation, Ramdeen said: “We are looking at whole families and no legislation. We need to update policy. They are saying they are going to open the schools to the Venezuelans, but still there needs to be legislation. There needs to be a revised policy document.”
Following Browne’s disclosure, the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) said it was blindsided by the announcement, with TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin saying there was no consultation with his organisation.
“TTUTA was taken by surprise at the announcement. TTUTA was not in any way signalled to have consultation or even asked to give some input in it,” he said.
Lum Kin said while T&T is a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, there are several issues that need to be ironed out before migrants and locals study together at any level. This includes ensuring students present the necessary paperwork to join the respective institutions.
‘Thousands of migrant children without education’
In a previous interview on World Refugee Day (June 20), Ramdeen said migrant children and youths were at risk of joining gangs and adopting a violent lifestyle, adding: “Not every migrant is a criminal.”
Ramdeen, who was then en route to a conference in Nairobi, Kenya, said: “One of the main challenges is we don’t have legislation. And we don’t have legislation that meets international standards. As an educator, it’s painful to witness thousands of migrant children who are without an education.”
She added: “We can’t deal with crime and violence when we have so many migrant children roaming the streets. Gangs will pick them up. They are exposed to crime, violence and exploitation. They can be victims of human trafficking.”
On the topic of human trafficking, Ramdeen said T&T was at Tier Two when it came to meeting international human trafficking standards.
“People migrate voluntarily, some of them are trafficked. Two senior policemen were arrested. We are at Tier Two. We are not meeting the international standards. We have no laws in place.
“People are making money from the misery of human suffering. You will never hear the owner of the brothel being locked up. You will always see the women charged. There has to be a way forward,” said Ramdeen.
She made reference to Pope Francis’ message: “Migrants and refugees are not pawns on the chessboard of humanity. They are children, women and men who leave or who are forced to leave their homes for various reasons, who share a legitimate desire for knowing and having, but above all for being more.”
Ramdeen posed the question: “Do you think any Venezuelan wants to leave their country and come here? They are looking at a post-Covid-19 situation. We are living in a time when people are forced to move. It’s not because they want to move. It’s because they are looking for better socio-economic conditions.
“Look at the world. You will see people fleeing Sudan, Syria and Ukraine. They have to contend with some hostile situations as they flee...barbed wire, no clean drinking water, no food, sleeping on blankets in the open air. Mothers crying and carrying small children.”
Ramdeen issued a call for compassion.
“Jesus was a migrant. Not every migrant is a criminal. Many are destitute, indigents. Jesus Christ said, ‘We belong to the body of Christ. If one person suffers, the entire body suffers’. We have to show more care and concern for migrants and refugees.”