“It is reasonable to say that anyone who wants to be vaccinated today in Trinidad and Tobago you are more than likely to be vaccinated.”
These were the words of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley who, speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on Saturday, told the population that the country had enough vaccines to continue into the weeks and months ahead.
Trinidad and Tobago, he said, has thus far acquired 1,688,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines of which 883,000 are available to continue the ongoing vaccination drive. 804,000 doses, he said, were already administered through the Ministry of Health.
He noted that these numbers were a far cry from the beginning of the year when vaccine supplies to the Caricom region were scarce. In total at least 800,000 people can now be fully vaccinated, he said.
“We are now at the point where after our programme has been kicked off where we have a reasonable supply of vaccines to tell you today, we have 883,000 doses of vaccines available in Trinidad and Tobago. Ladies and gentlemen that is light years away from where we were in January, February, March and in April.”
“We got our hands on 1,688,000 doses of vaccines and remember each person taking one of these will need a second dose, so if you divide that 1,688,000 by two, you will see that we got our hands on vaccines to vaccinate 800,000 people. Now so far, the ministry of Health has reported that of 1,688,000 they have utilized 804,000. That would be those who got their first and second doses and those persons who got their first doses and are awaiting the second...As we utilize the vaccines that we have now, we still have the opportunity to add to the 1.6 million,” he said.
Throughout the past months, he said the issue of vaccine equity had prevented a quick and reliable supply of vaccines to all countries. As Chair of Caricom during this period, Rowley said he advocated for Caribbean countries and fair access to vaccines. Stating that he could not be as mobile as his colleagues while serving as Chair, he said these months had proven difficult.
During this time, he said, the Government had sought to create bi-lateral agreements with the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine suppliers. However, both these potential agreements fell through.
“In the first quarter of this year it was very difficult for me to be Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago and Chairman of Caricom, to be as easily mobile as my other colleagues...We made applications to purchase AstraZeneca when that became available and certified for use. We approached the suppliers from the Marketplace in India, that application is still in there. In a pandemic the singular arrangement was not available to us. We also had close discussions with another manufacturer which sought to give the impression that they could sell but terms were to be discussed. They concluded the conversation by saying they were only selling to sovereigns and sovereigns had already bought out the production,” he said.
He added that since then, the Government had entered three agreements to procure vaccines. These include the COVAX facility, which promised to cover 20 per cent of the population in the first instance, the African Medical Supply platform and the third to secure the Sinopharm vaccine.
Shipments of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine through the African Medical Supply Platform are still to be expected, though the size of this shipment is yet to be determined, he said.
“Today I can tell you we made payments in three areas. We made payments in the COVAX last year, last November when all 170 countries had to make a payment determined at a price and to be paid at a certain time and we had to wait until the allocations were made. That payment was made with the backdrop that 20 per cent of our population would be vaccinated. If you look at what we were paying for, we had another 80 per cent of vaccines to look for.”
“The other payment we made was to the African Medical Platform where because of what is happening to us being left out and ignored, we had to piggy-back on the potential supply to the large African purchase and it required a lot of conversations from Caricom and subsequent to that we kept our conversations going with the president of south Africa, of Ghana, of the African union and so kept our communications going.”
“They were all there helping us stay in the loop. Today I can tell you that that first shipment of the Johnson and Johnson, we had made payments for a large order if that was going to be our main supply. However, things have changed in the interim for the better so it may very well be that we do not have to make payments to a large order but a portion of it. The largest purchase that we were able to make, which was the main available vaccine, was a purchase from China when we got Sinopharm.”
Rowley urged the population to partake in the vaccination drive as vaccines are the best response to the pandemic.
“We would like it because as we had said in the beginning, the solution to our problem is to be vaccinated, that has not changed. It does not matter what the conversation changes or who is speaking it. What has not changed is that the singular and best response to our circumstance in this pandemic is to get vaccinated, All the other conversations are irrelevant,” he said.
Also speaking at the conference, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh noted that thus far 449,785 first doses have been administered and 298, 481 second doses. He said that 32 per cent of the population had already taken the first dose and that the number of second doses would rise by approximately 100,000 within the next two weeks.
He said that the country has averaged 20,000 doses per day in the past week, with 6003 first doses and 13,700 second doses.