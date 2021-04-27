The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation (TUCO) has requested special consideration for local musicians in the ongoing COVID vaccination drive.
As the country awaits another tranche of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive, the TUCO has written to Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh to ask that persons in the entertainment industry be included in vaccination efforts. A statement released by the group on Tuesday indicated that a letter was sent to Deyalsingh on April 26 by president Lutalo Masimba.
According to the letter, saving the livelihoods of many affected in the industry, “Is almost the same as saving lives.”
“As you are well aware, the entertainment sector has been reduced to “ground zero,” since March 2020. This means that all creatives and Cultural Practitioners have been trapped in a desperate situation for more than one year now,” the letter states.
As a result, the letter asks that consideration be given to calypsonians, soca artists and musicians who may need to prepare for air and sea travel.
“We wish to make a special request for your Ministry to give special consideration to the members of the entertainment sector and especially to the Calypso, Soca Artistes and musicians in the ongoing campaign.”
“Many of these artists are patiently looking forward to a world of open borders and therefore would need to be personally prepared for air and sea travel in order to secure job opportunities which may arise in the immediate future,” wrote the Organization