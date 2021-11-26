THE Equal Opportunity Tribunal (EOT) intends to appeal the ruling of Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams, who on Tuesday rebuked the tribunal for its failure to allow attorney Veera Bhajan take up the position of lay assessor.
Bhajan, who was born without arms, was appointed to the post in March by President Paula-Mae Weekes, but to date she has not been allowed by the Justice Donna Prowell-Raphael-led tribunal to assume duties.
In her ruling, Justice Quinlan-Williams said Prowell-Raphael should even take the time to consider whether she (Prowell-Raphael) was even deserving of the position as chairman of the EOT. She said “the judgment has been difficult to pen. At a certain point, as much as I tried to quiet my mind, I kept hearing the words of one song over and over, they were from General Grant, ‘Pure hate and acting normal’.”
The judge has also ordered the State to pay Bhajan the sum of $.1 million in compensation for “embarrassment and humiliation”, another $.1 million for injury and $.25 million in vindicatory damages.
It was also ordered that Bhajan receive her stipulated salary as lay assessor since the date she was to assume duties.
In a media release issued yesterday, the EOT said it had taken note of a number of news articles and “social commentaries” that the decision of the judge had provoked, and “without reservation, the chairman respects the court as an institution and the judgments which are promulgated”.
The EOT said to date it has not issued any statement in relation to the matter involving Bhajan, in keeping with the general practice that judicial institutions do not ordinarily comment in the public domain on judicial matters.
However, the EOT failed to mention that it did in fact issue a statement on Tuesday afternoon after the court ruled against it and Prowell-Raphael.
In that statement, the EOT wrote: “The tribunal respects the ruling of the honourable court and will meet with attorneys to determine its next steps. The tribunal looks forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.”
Public confidence and trust
Nonetheless, yesterday’s statement went on to state: “However, this situation is an unprecedented one and the tribunal is constrained to protect and ensure continued public confidence and trust in its operations, which are essential to the performance of its statutory duties.
“Notably, this action raised several issues of national importance. It was predicated on what appeared to be an irregular appointment of a lay assessor, and her ensuing expectation to immediately assume office and to be paid emoluments, at a time when the tribunal was crippled and did not have the infrastructure, financial wherewithal or resources to do so.”
It went on to add: “It is critical to note, that at no time in the pleadings for these proceedings, were any allegations of discrimination on the basis of race and/or disability or hate (now being mooted) raised by attorneys for the claimant.
“Hence there was neither necessity nor reason for the tribunal and/or the chairman to consider and or defend these scandalous and unfounded suggestions. The evidence adduced in the matter included the transparency, procedure and fairness of legislative appointments and sought judicial confirmation as to whether public officers should be paid from the date of their appointments or from the date of their assumption of office.”
In her ruling, Justice Quinlan-Williams stated the failure by the tribunal and its chairman to give effect to Bhajan’s appointment was unlawful, contrary to law, in excess of the EOT’s jurisdiction, abuse of power, in conflict with the Equal Opportunity Act, in bad faith, null and void and deprived her of her legitimate expectation.
Justice Quinlan-Williams also ordered the tribunal and its chairman to comply with the presidential appointment and granted an injunction restraining them from preventing Bhajan from fulfilling her duties and receiving her salary and allowances.
Unchallenged facts
Yesterday’s EOT statement said the practice at the tribunal not to pay public officers from the dates of their appointment was in keeping with the traditional practice that exists in many Government departments.
“Specifically, that public officers are paid from the date of their assumption of public office and not from the dates of their appointments. Further, there have been no official Government directions changing this practice that is still widespread in the public service.
“The unchallenged facts put forward by the tribunal was that the tribunal was closed, because of the numerous challenges it faced (no Internet, no phone service and unsafe conditions and improper ventilation, etc), and therefore the appointment could not be facilitated.
“The tribunal has done nothing injudicious. In fact, the tribunal has always been guided by best practices and mature, reasoned legal and professional advice in these proceedings.
“The actions of the chairman have and continue to be consistently intended to protect the independence and survival of the tribunal, its finances and the well-being of its staff in keeping with the oath of office ‘without fear or favour’,” the release stated.
It went on to add that although the tribunal did not intend to challenge the orders pronounced by Justice Quinlan-Williams, the chairman, based on the advice of her attorneys, headed by Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, intended to immediately file an appeal against the judge’s orders on the grounds that she made “serious errors of law which precipitated erroneous declarations and awards of damages”.