The Estate Police Association (EPA) has written to the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Authority for a full investigation into the shooting at Pennywise Plaza, La Romaine, which left two of its members dead and another warded at the intensive care unit at hospital.
A candlelight vigil was held by the EPA on Saturday evening at the spot where gunmen opened fire on the vehicle that estate police officers Jeffery Peters, 51, of Laventille, Jerry Stuart, 49, of Longdenville, and Peola Baptiste, 57, of Claxton Bay, who were all employed by Allied Security Ltd, occupied two weeks ago. The three were transporting cash from the plaza when they were shot.
Prayers were offered for the families of Peters and Stuart who died and for Baptiste who survived and is in hospital. She is said to be improving.
Speaking to reporters during the event, president of the EPA Deryck Richardson said that his organisation had written to the OSH and requested a full investigation. “We would have reported this matter to the OSH for an investigation to see if there were any breaches of the OSH Act and if there were breaches of the OSH Act then the appropriate sanctions must follow. It is not a done deal, it is not something that we intend to sweep under the carpet.”
He said that the OSH acknowledged the report and added, “Of course, they will have to do their own investigation so we await the outcome of the investigation. I don’t know if the company (Allied) reported it to OSH, but we did.”
He said the incident was a national issue and which the EPA intends to continue to keep alive. Further vigils will be held at other locations. “We know the nation is a ten-day wonder. We know that with the reading of the budget, this situation had gone cold.”
He said several security officers had been left traumatised and have to seek counselling. He added that the EPA had lent counselling support and Allied Security had also offered.
Officers from the company were present during the vigil.
Richardson also said that the EPA had spoken to Allied about the support for the families including the children of the deceased. Peters had two daughters, ages two and six years, and Stuart also had two children under 18 years.
Richardson said more than the money from workmen’s compensation and insurance will have to be given to them.
“There has to be some support for the children especially until the age their fathers would have been able to work and take care of them. The fact is that the company did not apply appropriate measures, they didn’t protect them (the officers).”
He said that the EPA and the officers who were victims in the shooting had also been lobbying the company for better protection.
Richardson said that gunmen were now using high-powered weapons and he reiterated that since 2020 the EPA had been calling on Government to remove duties and taxes on bulletproof vests but to no avail.
Richardson offered a prayer for continued strength for Baptiste.