Erla gets another year

Trinidad and Tobago's first female Commissioner of Police, Erla Christopher, has had her tenure extended by one year.
In a press release on Tuesday, the Ministry of National Security stated that Cabinet met last Thursday (May 4) and approved a one-year extension, in accordance with Section 75 of the Police Service Act, Chapter 15:01.
The extension runs from May 15, 2023 to May 24, 2024.
The extension became necessary as Christopher attains the the compulsory retirement age of 60 on May 15.
According to Section 75 of the Police Service Act, where it is considered in the national interest, the President may may extend the years of service of an officer in the First Division after the officer has reached the prescribed age of retirement.
This extension will be “for a period of one year in the first instance and thereafter, subject to an annual review, for a maximum of two further periods of one year each,” according to the Act.
In February, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service welcomed Christopher as its first female Commissioner of Police after the Members of the House of Representatives supported the motion to appoint her as the substantive Commissioner of Police.
She succeeded McDonald Jacob, who following a similar one-year extension as Acting Commissioner of Police, retired in February.