Errol Fabien is hospitalized at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, in Mount Hope, following a car accident on Monday.
Fabien, who sent a message via his Facebook account to his fans from his hospital, was in good spirits and said he was expected to leave the hospital in a day or two. "I was in a vehicular accident on Monday and went through our amazing health system. I just finished a procedure, and I’ll be discharged in a day or so. I just really want to thank all the people in our healthcare system, "Fabien said.
Fabien also thanked the police officer who took him to the hospital. "I want to thank the police officer who came off of his route to pick me up and take me to the hospital and so many people. Big up Gary Delzin and the entire team down at St. Christopher's," Fabien said.
Fabien reassured his fans that all was well, despite the fact that his arm was in a sling. "I know it looks horrible. It does feel horrible, but I am quite well and ready to rock and roll," he said.
In 2016, Fabien was also in a car accident in St Lucia when the taxi in which he was traveling was hit from behind and sent down a ditch.
Fans wished Fabien a speedy recovery on various social media platforms.