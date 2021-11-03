Errol Pilgrim has died

Veteran journalist Errol Pilgrim, 78, died at about 3 am this morning after he underwent surgery at
Eric Williams Medical Complex, Mt Hope. He is survived by his wife Carol, and, children Kwame, Kofi and Anika Pilgrim-Gaspard. In the aftermath of Pilgrim’s passing, tributes and condolences poured in from the media fraternity. Among those who expressed condolences were veteran journalist Andy Johnson, whom he always described as “a son.” Johnson said: “It’s very sad. I am still processing that Pilgrim died. It’s a blow to journalism. May he rest in peace.”
Veteran sportscaster Selwyn Melville added: “We have lost an icon in media. We have lost a treasure. We have lost a library.”
He worked at the defunct TTT Televison Station, and, he was the first lead political writer of the Express in October 1967, under the tutelage of the late outstanding editor Owen Baptiste.
Pilgrim lived at the picturesque Brazil Village, Arima, and, always said “I am very proud to tell people I am from Brazil.” Pilgrim was well loved and respected by the community, and, they often enjoyed tete a tetes with him at the local bars. In 2019, he was honoured by Co ordinator Of La Ciudad De Brazil Christmas Society Giselle Coker for his contribution to journalism, Trinidad and Tobago, and, as a dear friend of the community of La Horquetta/Talparo.