A RETRIAL has been ordered for a Mayaro man who was previously convicted for grievous sexual assault and attempted incest against his then 15-year-old daughter.
The order was made yesterday by a three-judge Appeal Court panel after the man filed a challenge against his conviction and 16-year sentence when he was found guilty of the offences by a nine-member jury.
While Justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Mohammed and Gillian Lucky set aside his conviction and sentence, they found that it was in the public’s interest that those accused of sexual offences do not simply escape punishment based on “technicalities”.
In making their ruling, the judges found that the trial judge had made a number of “material errors” resulting in the now-53-year-old man not receiving a fair trial.
Justice Yorke-Soo Hon, who delivered the ruling, stated there was no doubt that sexual offences, including incest that were committed against minors were both very serious and too prevalent in society.
The judge said while the prosecution’s case “stands and falls” on the evidence of the victim, who turned hostile at the trial, the law made provision for such witnesses so that evidence can be admitted for a jury’s consideration.
“The public must feel confident that the court is doing its duty in ensuring all parties, including the accused, have their matters determined in accordance with the law,” said the judge.
The panel also ordered that the Registrar of the High Court place the case on the docket of a High Court judge for case management conference that is to be heard no later than June 17.
Justification for retrial
Prior to the ordering of the retrial, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) George Busby presented submissions on why the retrial should in fact take place.
Busby stated even though the victim was no longer willing to testify against her father the case could still proceed since there were provisions in law that allowed for the tendering of a witness’s deposition at the magistrates’ court and statement to police.
The attorney also made reference to recent statements by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and others on child abuse in State-run homes and the Judiciary’s own protocols, and recent training, on treating gender-based crimes.
“Everything points firmly to a retrial,” Busby stated.
Attorney Daniel Khan appeared on behalf of the appellant.
And while the court did not rule in favour of the appellant on most of the grounds of appeal raised, they found the turning point at appeal was the absence from the directions to the jury of what they could have considered from the victim’s refusal to testify and her father’s denial of the allegations against him.
“The failure by the judge to highlight any matters for the jury to consider in their determination of the defence of fabrication ran the real risk that the jury gave no consideration to the matter and therefore dismissed, without proper analysis, the case for the defence.
“The treatment of the defence of an accused in a trial has to be meticulously handled by the judge because although the accused is presumed innocent and has no burden to prove his innocence, this fundamental principle can be easily sidelined by a direction, as in this case, that suggests otherwise.
“In our view, this direction by the judge was fatal to the conviction,” the court found.
Background
The case for the prosecution at trial was that the man, on various days in 2008 and 2009, committed sexual acts on the girl.
It was alleged that he performed oral sex on her a number of times and warned her not to inform anyone since he would be imprisoned and that her mother did not have the financial capability to care for her.
He also allegedly told the girl the reason why he carrying out the act was because his “side of the family” was “hot-blooded”.
While at a restaurant with her two sisters and mother while celebrating her birthday, the girl went to the bathroom and began crying. Her mother enquired what was wrong and it was at that point the girl confessed she had been assaulted by her father.
A report was then made to police.
When confronted, the man allegedly told officers “that child lying on me”.
Also appearing on his behalf were attorneys Ula Nathai-Lutchman, Matthew Gayle and Michelle Gonzales.
Appearing alongside Busby for the prosecution is Assistant DPP Sabrina Dougdeen Jaglal.