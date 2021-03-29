The plan to escape by the five boys who absconded from the Child Support Centre (CSC) of the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago on March 20, was known by officials of the Authority. However, when the plan was orchestrated, the Authority was taken by surprise.
This was the admission made by Children’s Authority director Nicola Harvey-Mitchell during a press conference on Monday.
The press conference was called after two of the five boys, Semion Daniel and Antonio Francois, both 15, were shot dead in an abandoned house at McShine Lands in Laventille on Sunday.
Harvey-Mitchell said that they were aware the boys were communicating and planning with persons outside the Authority.
“Before Saturday we were aware that the boys were planning to leave the CSC for several reasons, and they were planning it and we discovered that, while they were on online schooling. They were communicating with persons outside the Authority making plans to abscond accordingly.
“We were aware of it prior to the Saturday. We foiled one attempt which happened on the Thursday night. On the Thursday and Friday of that same week we brought the boys down to our head office, we continued to give them counselling about their behaviours, about absconding, why are they doing it. We sought to verify what was happening and to give them the reassurance that we would continue to care and protect them while they are with us.
“The last day, that was the Friday, Mr Semion Daniel said to me, director, I’m not going to abscond, so you could imagine the level of sadness I felt when the police informed us yesterday evening that this would have happened to Semion Daniel and Antonio Francois.”
She said the boys escape through a two-by-one (feet) burglar proofed window and left via the back of the building at a time when their security was dealing with a distraction in the form of a fight as well as at the time the care-giver was offering some counselling sessions, and they asked the care-giver at that point to go and make a snack for them.
“And at that moment, that opportune time, the boys decided to abscond.
“We also discovered during the time they were planning their escape that they were chipping away at the walls where the window is at. So they were using stones to chip away at the base of the window to be able to remove the burglar proof to escape.”
Harvey-Mitchell added that one of the probable reasons for the action taken by the boys may have been the removal of their access to electronic devices for disciplinary reasons, which may have led to them becoming agitated.
“And as an Authority who was designed to manage children who need protection, to also now have to treat with children who’s in need of supervision, then we have different types of children coming into the system, and from that perspective we have to convert what we call a home, safe home, to somewhat of a home that had no security measures.
“These children are hurting children. These children have been traumatised, and sometimes despite the efforts of the authority, we find the children from time to time may regress but we don’t ever give up on the children because our mandate is to care for them.
“These children, they have stories that some of us may not want to hear as adults. They have stories of parents neglecting them, stories of parents abusing them, stories of parents not wanting them, and because of that they tend to hold a level of anger that sometimes even in our interventions we may not even be able to resolve it at that point in time. Therefore, I am pleading to the media in writing these stories, that we write based on the children being children who are really hurt, being children who are traumatised, and that it takes longer for them to really heal as they move forward and become citizens,” Harvey-Mitchell said.
Success stories
“I am not saying that we don’t have success stories. We did have many success stories that you all don’t read about, you all don’t talk about, you all don’t report on. We have many success stories with children who left us, left us better because of the type of interventions that we would have implemented.”
When questioned of the Children’s Authority had failed Daniel and Francois given that despite the fact they absconded, they were under the protection of the Authority, Harvey-Mitchell responded, “I’m not going to say we failed the two of them. I’m going to say that the process of failing takes long, and these boys came in the month of January. We did not complete their assessment, we did not complete their intervention and therefore we can’t say we failed.”
“So it’s really sad for us as an Authority to see the demise of the boys in the manner in which it happened.
“What I would say is that as a society we need to look at this social ill that we have of child abuse because the children would not be at our home of some abuse did not take place before, if some neglect did not take place from before, if some at-risk situation did not occur in the child’s life.”
She also made an appeal to the other three boys who are still to be found, to report to the nearest police station.
“In addition to that, if their family and friends are aware of their location, that they also report it to the Children’s Authority.”
Noting that the Children’s Authority was designed initially in 2015 to receive less than one thousand cases, Harvey-Mitchell stated that in its first year the Children’s Authority were receiving more than three thousand cases.
“The demand for our services are growing faster than the ability to get the resources required to treat with all of the cases that come to our attention.”