Land fraud is a major issue in Trinidad and Tobago and the police will be seeking assistance from National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to obtain resour­ces to beef up white-collar investigations, says acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.

Prior to his resigna­tion, then-agriculture mi­nister Clarence Ram­bha­rat had raised an alarm over the large number of fraud and corruption matters ta­king place with respect to lands as he disclosed he has personally made over 50 reports of these crimes to the police.