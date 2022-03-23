Anthony Seepersad

FUGITIVE: Anthony Seepersad

Anthony Seepersad has been recaptured.

Seepersad, 28, was held in St James at about 10am today by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force.

He was immediately handed over to officials at the Arouca police station and is currently being processed.

Seepersad was the last of five individuals to escape the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca on Sunday night, to be captured.

Kurien Douglas, 25, and Shaquille Drayton, 30, were arrested at 7.45 pm and 8.20 pm respectively on Monday in Dinsley and Tacarigua.

Theon Thomas, 23, was held at around 4.30 p.m. on Monday at a home in Mt Dor, and Kevin Jagdeo, 32, was recaptured in the Trincity community shortly after his escape on Sunday.

Seepersad is expected to be charged with the offence of escaping lawful custody.

The other four men appeared before an Arima Magistrate on Tuesday where they bled guilty to the same charge.

They appeared before magistrate Brambhanan Dubay in the Arima Magistrates First Court.

All four men pleaded guilty and were each sentenced to two years and eight months of hard labour in addition to the time they are currently serving.

ESCAPE

Five inmates escaped the Golden Grove Prison at about 10.30 p.m. on Sunday.

They managed to pry a space through the galvanized roofing of a dormitory cell which they then exited through.

Prison officers heard the "strange flapping noise" from the southern side of the area, and upon checking, it was observed that the BRC wire had been cut, and the galvanize had been raised.

Five inmates in that cell, which held 10 persons, were unaccounted for.

An alarm was immediately raised, and the police service was notified.

A massive operation was undertaken, including officers from the Arouca police station, the North Central (NC) Task Force, the Emergency Response Patrol Unit, The Air Support Mobile Unit, and others.

Acting Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar applauded the determined efforts of all the officers involved in the searches and recapture of these individuals.

