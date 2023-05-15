Several residents have been evacuated from their Fyzabad homes, following an oil leak on Sunday night.
About 15 properties near Massahood Junction have been affected by the oil pouring into the drainage system in the village.
One family that had to flee included a two-year-old and an 87-year-old asthmatic man.
The residents detected the leak around 6.35 p.m. and contacted Heritage Petroleum.
They said that while there was a response from the company in about 20 minutes, there was no safety officer, ambulance or fire equipment on spot.
They were placed at Paria Suites by Heritage Petroleum around 10.30 p.m.
One of the residents told the Express the cause of the leak may be from repairs being done by the company on a 100-year-old pipeline.
Heritage Petroleum told the Express that a release will be issued.