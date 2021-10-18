Police are responding to a report that an "explosive device" may have been found at the Government Plaza in Port of Spain this morning.
The Express was told that at about 11.05a.m. today there was an explosion at the compound along Edward Street.
Security guards, upon investigating, found a mangled device in a garbage bin.
Out of precaution, as it was assumed that the device may have been an incendiary one, the area was evacuated and the authorities notified.
A team of officers from the Wrightson Road Head Quarters, under the supervision of Chief Fire Officer Marlon Smith, responded.
Officers from the Central Police Station, in Port of Spain, have also responded and the areas in downtown Port of Spain - with specific emphasis on
Queen Street, Edward Street, and Richmond Street, have been cordoned off.
No pedestrian nor vehicular traffic is being allowed in this area.
Several nearby businesses and establishments, including the Ministry of Legal Affairs and Ministry of National Security, have been evacuated as a matter of precaution.