The Express House in Port of Spain had to be evacuated on Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out at the D-Drinks Outlet attached to the building.
Fire services indicated that at around 4.30 pm they received a call that smoke had been observed coming from the building.
Appliances from the Wrightson Road HQ responded.
Personnel in the building were evacuated.
There were no reports of injuries.
Fire officers cut the electricity supply to the building and advised that its backup generator powers should not be used until all checks were completed.
This led to the cancellation of the TV6 news programme last night, as well as other operations being affected.
Up to 9pm, there was no official determination on how the fire started.
Investigators are expected to return to the scene on Monday morning