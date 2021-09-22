AN evangelist from Princes Town who allegedly sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl in a church was denied bail by a magistrate on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old man allegedly also sexually assaulted a 15 year-old-girl.
The accused was charged with two offences of sexual penetration and one offence of sexual touching.
He appeared in a virtual hearing before senior magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine at the Princes Town First Magistrates’ Court.
The Child Protection Unit conducted investigations into the reports by the two victims.
The report by the 15-year-old victim alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her on August 15 this year.
The second report made by the seven-year-old victim alleged that on an unknown date in 2017, the victim was at a church at Princes Town when the accused sexually assaulted her.
The investigations were supervised by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and Insp Khan of the CPU Southern Division, and conducted by Cpl Sinclair and WPC Maison-Marshall.