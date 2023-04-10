The Water and Sewerage Authority says parts of Central and South West Trinidad, who may be experiencing low pressures or a disruption in their normal scheduled water supply, that this is due to a cutback in production at the Point Lisas Desalination Plant.
The Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago – DESALCOTT owned and operated facility normally supplies WASA with 40 million gallons of water per day (mgd).
However this has been reduced to 36 mgd due to high algae concentrations at this time, in the raw sea water at the intake area of the plant. These conditions are being closely monitored and DESALCOTT has advised that the facility will return to normal full production of 40 mgd, as soon as conditions allow.
The normal daily or scheduled supply to the following areas may be affected:
AFFECTED AREAS
Caroni, Warrenville, Cunupia, Chaguanas, Caparo, Chase Village, Couva, Point Lisas, California,
Claxton Bay, Plaisance Park, Pointe a Pierre, City of San Fernando, Vistabella, Marabella,
Gasparillo, South West Union Hall, Pleasantville, Palmiste, Phillipine, Duncan Village,
Esperance, Gulf View, Bel Air, La Romain, South Oropouche, Otaheite, Rousillac, Aripero, parts
of La Brea, Avocat, Fyzabad, parts of Siparia including De Gannes Village and Quarry Village,
San Francique, Debe, Syne Village, Lowkie Trace, Sunrees Road, Mora Dam Road.
Customers are further advised that a limited truck borne service is available upon request. This
can be requested through the following self-service options:
• WASA Services App available via the Play Store or Apple store; or
• Customer Portal available on the Authority’s website: www.wasa.gov.tt.
Alternatively, customers requiring direct assistance or further information can contact WASA’s
Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.