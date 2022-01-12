The man who was shot dead in Port of Spain on Monday night has been identified as Jamaican national Garth Perkins.
Perkins lived in Maraval and was an event manager.
He was fatally shot next to his vehicle along Broadway about 7.30 p.m.
He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
At the time he was in the company of a woman he knew.
She was unharmed, police said.
Perkins was well known in the events coordination sector and was last attached to Estate 101.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Deborah Cumberbatch, Estate 101 chief executive, said Perkins’ death had left her shaken.
“I am not the same person I was (Monday) after hearing the news,” Cumberbatch told the Express.
She said Perkins was a professional who was loved by anyone who interacted with him and worked with him.
“He had a light about him that just touched everyone he would meet. My phone hasn’t stopped ringing all day as persons are calling to confirm if it was him, as they couldn’t believe it. Even us here, our Estate family cannot believe it. We are in shock and are beyond consolable. Because we don’t know why this happened. He was an integral part of our business, our lives, and he will never be forgotten. I am simply at a loss for words,” Cumberbatch said.