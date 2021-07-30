Everybody Loved Anil

For years, musician Anil "Willz" Soogrim joked about casting his own concert "Everybody Loves Anil".
Following his death last week, social media was flooded with photographs and memories of the man who described himself as "a simple drummer", proving that Soogrim was loved by thousands of people across the world.
Friends, relatives and fans said goodbye to 48-year-old Soogrim in an emotional funeral service streamed live on Thursday.
Soogrim died last Saturday following a brief illness, leaving behind two sons.
The service was held at Soogrim's home in Tunapuna, followed by cremation at the Caroni Cremation Site.
Soogrim was a drummer with the band Dil E Nadan. His career, however, began when he was eight years old with his family band Beena Sangeet Orchestra. He then played drums with the Triveni Orchestra and Bmrz Band before settling with Dil E Nadan.
Soogrim travelled throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Europe and was among the few local entertainers to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London and Madison Square Gardens.
Speaking at Soogrim's funeral service, chutney soca singer Master Saleem, said Soogrim was his best friend and a great man.
"His motto was 'Where there is a Willz, there is a way. The word today is greatness. Anil lived with pure intentions, he had a great spirit and was the most dedicated person you would find."
Soogrim remembered the telephone number of all his friends, can tell the date of all his performances and would sacrifice everything for his loved ones, he said.
"This man was loved by every single person he came into contact with. He took pictures with celebrities we would see on television and would write on the Facebook wall of every single one of his Facebook friends, even if he did not know them. That is greatness," he said.
Saleem said his "simple drummer friend" left thousands of people in mourning throughout the world and sent shock waves throughout the entertainment industry.
"His death made news and took over social media like a real superstar. A simple drummer did that. He was the only person who could get so many people to take a day off and even cancel their flight, like me, to go Caura on every 1st of July to celebrate his birthday. That is greatness," he said.
Tributes also came in video from Soogrim's band leader Raymond Ramnarine, who is in New York. Entertainers Renuka Mahabir, Rennie Ramnarine, Ravi B, Anil Bheem, KI, Natty Ramoutar, Virendra Persad and many others. Ravi B said Soogrim was known for uniting the entertainment industry and spreading joy and laughter wherever he went.
A musical tribute to Soogrim was held in New York on Wednesday night.
Soogrim was described by many as "the life of the party" and his favourite saying was "let's take a picture, let's make a memory".