praise

GIVING PRAISE: Acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds give praise yesterday during the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Interfaith service at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, Port of Spain. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

TRINIDAD and Tobago needs “divine intervention”.

These were the words of Roman Catholic priest Fr Peter Aduaka, as he delivered the sermon at yesterday’s Interfaith Service 2023, hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

Aduaka also prayed for National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, who was present, and issued a warning for criminals that their weapons were no match for God.

Speaking at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Independence Square, Port of Spain, Aduaka said T&T needed the help of the Lord.

He called on people to look into themselves and allow God to be part of their journey, saying things will not get better if people do not analyse themselves and do better.

Aduaka called on God for mercy and asked that Trinidad and Tobago be cleansed of “evil” and asked people to “shun your vices”, stating that in 2022 there were “a lot of manipulations” and “killings”.

While many police officers at the service were seen deep in prayer, Aduaka turned to Hinds and asked: “Do you sleep at night?”

He asked the National Security Minister whether he was able to sleep when his men are “out there and all kinds of bacchanal is happening”.

Aduaka said with Hinds as minister, “if something is happening, every blame falls on you”.

The priest said he has noted the newspapers and that “everybody is against him”.

However, Aduaka said, “We need to understand that we need renewal this year” and told the police officers that they were “going into battle”.

The service featured more than two hours of prayer and hymns, including from the TTPS Band.

The religious leaders addressing yesterday’s session of prayer all called on God to relieve T&T of its burdens, and the people to show one another compassion and love.

