Southex CEO George Singh is responding to those who say his virtual concert last Friday was in breach of the government imposed health regulations to slow the spread of Covid-19 at its virtual Indian Arrival Day fundraising concert on Saturday.
Speaking to the Express on Monday, Singh said, “This was done at my home; a private residence and there was absolutely no audience in attendance.”
The fundraising concert which went live on Facebook, showed Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, Oropouche East MP Roodlal Moonilal, Singh, and several singers without masks standing close together.
Singh said, everyone in attendance practiced social distancing and were wearing masks which were only removed for singing.
According to Singh, the safety of everyone attending was a top priority, and as such, they were all asked to arrive at staggered intervals.
Moonilal, who was at the fundraiser, and was seen online not wearing a mask, said he was just following the lead set by the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and the Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh.
He said, “These regular press conferences at the Diplomatic Centre, one notices neither the Prime Minister nor minister Deyalsingh are not wearing masks anymore to talk, so it is the same principle I think when there are no persons in front of you.”
“I saw Mr Rowley and Deyalsingh in a huddle at the last press conference, and they were lips apart. They had to discuss a matter and they were lips apart, so I imagine once you are talking or in our case singing, it is the same thing,” he said.
According to Moonilal, singing is difficult to do in a mask, especially if one is trying to make a note, so he took it off.
Singh reiterated that they followed all health guidelines, and the concert went off without a hitch.
“Remember this was done at a private residence, so the Public Health Ordinance Act, I don’t think we infringed on anything in the Act at all,” he said.
The virtual fundraising concert was a first for Southex, and Singh says he wants to make it an annual event.
Singh said since the government stay-at-home order came into effect, there are many people, including artistes that have been using social media and live streaming to do virtual concerts.
Singh said the event raised almost $45,000 and will benefit chutney singers Sam Boodram, and Boodram Holass.
He says measures are underway to give assistance to other artistes and musicians whose income has been affected by the Covid-19 restrictions.
He said, “We got a 1000 comments and they were very positive. People enjoyed the show…..they shared it and I think they appreciated what we pushed out for Arrival Day. You will always get negative comments no matter what you do, so that’s expected.”
In Trinidad and Tobago, mask wearing is not a legal requirement.
According to Rowley, though this option was explored, and discussions were held with the attorney general on it, he concluded that it was to remain a matter of personal character.
Addressing the media at its virtual daily press brief on Saturday, Dr Rowley noted the wearing of a mask, did little in preventing an individual from contracting the virus, but it instead prevented the transmission of the virus from the mask wearer to the wider public.