While the trial in the alleged witness tampering case against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, was set to begin on Monday, hours earlier his lawyers filed an application before the High Court.
The defence’s application requested that questions be referred to the High Court for determination, under Section 14:4 of the Constitution.
With this development, Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle Caddle adjourned the hearing before her to September 19.
At the start of the matter, senior counsel Pamela Elder, who is representing Ramlogan, told the court that an application was filed electronically on Sunday.
“In this application we stated there are questions which we are respectfully asking should be referred to the High Court. All these questions pertain to a contravention of several constitutional rights of the accused by the conduct of the police officers and prosecutors in this matter,” Elder said.
She added that the grounds in support of the application were electronically filed on Monday morning.
Elder said in preparation for the matter and prior to filing the application, “deep intellectual thought” was given to the issues raised and the relevant material. She said the decision was made to proceed in this manner and the prosecution was informed.
Neither frivolous nor vexatious
Queen’s Counsel Edward Jenkins, who is representing the State alongside Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Tricia Hudlin-Cooper, said he was served electronically early Monday morning, in relation to his time zone.
At the time of his address to the court, he said that he had received, 40 minutes earlier, the supporting grounds and authorities, which amounted to 38 pages.
He also said he read the specified questions but had not reviewed the supporting grounds in great detail, in the interest of time.
Jenkins said while it had come late in the day, in view of the mandatory nature of Section 14:4 and the nature of the evidence which the motion is seeking to be applied, he had very little alternative but to concede.
Section 14:4 states, “Where in any proceedings in any court, other than the High Court or the Court of Appeal, any question arises as to the contravention of any of the provisions of this chapter the person presiding in that court may, and shall if any party to the proceedings so requests, refer the question to the High Court unless in his opinion the raising of the question is merely frivolous or vexatious.”
Jenkins said it was neither frivolous nor vexatious, and would be the appropriate and fair course of action to have reference before the High Court.
He told the court: “I would invite you to make the reference as soon as possible so that we can push matters along as best we can. That is the view of the State albeit we’d like to start, we see little point because this goes really to the root to what your Ladyship will have to decide in this case,” Jenkins said.
Earle-Caddle said the reference would have been made yesterday to the High Court.
Ramlogan was told to continue on bail and the matter will next be called on September 19 for case management.
Ramlogan is charged based on allegations by Director of the Police Complaints Authority David West that he (Ramlogan) approached him to withdraw his witness statement in a defamation case against then-opposition leader Dr Keith Rowley in 2014.
This week was set aside for the virtual hearing of the trial and two prosecution witnesses—West and Vanessa Gopaul—were present virtually to give evidence.
Attorney Russell Warner appeared alongside Elder in the matter.