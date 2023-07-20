A 27-year-old man, who pleaded not guilty to Breach of a Protection Order on Monday against his ex-girlfriend, was placed on a $15,000 bond.
The accused, who resides in Mayaro, was placed on bond by Senior Magistrate Ava Vandenburg-Bailey at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court.
He is expected to reappear before the court on August 14, to answer the charge.
The man was arrested and charged on July 14 by WPC Ramsaran, of the Eastern Division Gender-Based Violence Unit, who investigated a report made to the Rio Claro Police Station on March 20 in which a woman reported to police that her ex-boyfriend allegedly breached a protection order.
The woman had secured a protection order last September from the Princes Town Family Court that barred the accused from directly contacting her via voice or in written form via telephone, text, email or social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram or any other social media.
At around 12:55 pm on March 19, the woman was at her home when her ex-boyfriend allegedly breached the order by sending her a message via WhatsApp.