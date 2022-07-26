tape

A La Romaine woman and her boyfriend were shot at by her ex-lover on Sunday night.

Police are searching for the man, who escaped after he fired two gunshots at the couple.

The couple evaded the gunfire, and escaped unharmed.

A police report said that the 28-year-old woman was at her home at Hibiscus Drive with her 41-year-old boyfriend when at around 7.30 p.m. the ex-lover turned up at the house.

The ex-lover had an altercation with the woman, then he left the premises.

He returned at around 9.05 p.m., and pointed a firearm at the woman’s boyfriend, who was seated in the gallery of the house.

The ex-lover opened fire at the boyfriend, who evaded the gunshot.

The boyfriend got into his Nissan b15 and drove away.

The shooter then walked inside the house and again had an altercation with the woman.

He pointed the firearm at her and fired another shot, and the woman evaded the bullet.

He then ran off and escaped.

Officers of the La Romaine police post and San Fernando CID were contacted, and Cpl Ramadin, WPC Sheppard and party of officers responded.

Crime scene investigators retrieved two spent nine-millimetre shells from the scene.

WPC Sheppard is continuing investigations.

