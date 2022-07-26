In this photo provided by Wabtec, an overhead shot of Wabtec's 1 million-square foot plant in Fort Worth, Texas, where locomotives are modernized, is pictured in a photo dated Oct. 2021, in Fort. Worth, Texas. Union Pacific will spend more than $1 billion to upgrade 600 of its old diesel locomotives over the next three years and make them more efficient, but regulators still want it to do more to cut pollution from its engines. (Jay Sifler/Wabtec via AP)