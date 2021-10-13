SUSPECTING that his former common-law wife was now involved in a relationship with another man, her former lover broke into the woman’s home, held her against her will and physically assaulted her on Thursday night.
He threw the woman to the ground, began banging her head on the floor and sat on her before going through the text messages on her cellphone.
It was only because of the intervention of neighbours, who heard the woman’s scream for help, that police were contacted and later rescued the victim.
Yesterday, the 37-year-old Chaguanas man appeared before a magistrate in the Chaguanas court on three charges–entering a dwelling house at night with intent; false imprisonment; and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He appeared virtually before Magistrate Adrian Darmanie and was not called upon to plead as all the charges were laid indictably.
However, following an application for bail by his attorney Bhimal Maharajh, Magistrate Dharmanie granted bail in the sum of $100,000 or a cash alternative of $15,000 to cover all three charges.
As a condition of his bail, the man was also ordered to reside at a different address, to stay at least 200 metres away from the alleged victim and to not make any contact with her. He is to also report to the Chaguanas Police Station every Friday.
According to the facts in the matter, around 9.50 p.m. on Thursday, the woman was at her home when the man entered the building using a key he had in his possession without the woman’s knowledge.
As he entered the house, he took away the woman’s keys and cellphone before grabbing her by her hair as she attempted to escape.
He began reading her text messages aloud and questioned the woman regarding a conversation she was having with someone and whether she was in a relationship with that person.
He then began punching her to the face and other parts of the body before throwing her to the ground, continuing his assault.
When police officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman’s keys and cellphone in the man’s pocket.
He was arrested and taken to the Chaguanas station where the charges were laid on Monday.
The woman was taken for medical treatment and has since been discharged.