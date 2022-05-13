THE Appeal Court has requested the filing of further submissions by attorneys in an appeal brought by a former police constable who was sentenced to 18 years in prison, after being found guilty in 2019 of a number of violent offences against a 17-year-old girl with whom he was in a relationship.
The three-judge panel comprising Justices Mark Mohammed, Ronnie Boodoosingh and Maria Wilson, gave the directive yesterday in the appeal brought by 43-year-old Visham Ragoo.
Ragoo was found guilty of grievous sexual assault on the girl, common assault, rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and false imprisonment.
All of the offences were alleged to have taken place in 2008.
In October 2019, he was sentenced by Justice Carla Brown-Antoine to a combined total of 43 years; but given that the sentences were to run concurrently, Ragoo is required to serve only the highest sentence of 18 years’ imprisonment.
One of the major grounds of his appeal was that Ragoo’s attorney at the trial, Selwyn Ramlal, did not follow his instructions and also did not properly advise him on whether he should have testified at the trial.
While Ragoo’s current attorney, Pamela Elder, SC, contended it was her client’s desire to give evidence in his own defence at the trial, he was prevented from doing so by Ramlal.
It is in relation to the alleged incompetence of Ramlal at the trial that the judges said they needed further assistance.
Ragoo admitted that when he was first arrested by police in relation to the allegations made by the girl, he agreed to provide a caution statement in which he admitted he had a sexual relationship with the teenager, but denied that it started when she was under 16.
At the time of the alleged offences, the girl was two months pregnant.
Ragoo had also written his own caution statement that gave details of his relationship with the girl; an explanation of what had taken place; as well as an alibi and denial of sexual misconduct.
In the statement, Ragoo denied any wrongdoing and claimed the teenager had attacked him and he acted in self-defence. He also alleged the teenager and her mother, with whom he also had a sexual relationship, had threatened him before making the report to police.
State prosecutor Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal rubbished claims that Ragoo had the intention of testifying at the trial.
Instead, she suggested he chose not to do so out of fear that members of the jury would have recognised his voice as the one that was heard in a recording captured during one of the alleged incidents and admitted into evidence at the trial.
Ramlal was also questioned during the appeal, but denied he failed to properly follow Ragoo’s instructions.
Questioned by Elder over why he suggested at the trial that the audio recording was a fabrication when Ragoo admitted it contained his voice, Ramlal said he was bound to accept the written instructions that were initially given to him by his client.
“He (Ragoo) was one of the most challenging clients I ever had to deal with. We spoke all the time, over the phone, in person and in the courtroom,” Ramlal said.
Elder also claimed the caution statement was wrongly categorised by Ramlal as exculpatory, when it was a mixed statement of denials and admissions.
Ramlal disagreed, as he maintained his position based on his professional opinion.
Nearing the end of yesterday’s hearing, Elder requested that the court consider bail for her client.
However, the judges pointed out the appeal was not yet complete, and that the attorney should make such an application in writing.
The attorneys have been given until June 24 to furnish the court with their additional written submissions.
The appeal is expected to again come up for hearing at the end of July.