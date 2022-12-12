A former police officer was shot dead at Katwaroo Trace, Penal this morning.
Sayed Mohammed, 46, who now owns a clothing store near to his home, was killed around 9.15 a.m.
He was leaving to go to his business place when his wife heard two loud sounds and, upon checking, saw him lying on the roadway in front the garage with several gunshot wounds.
Southern Division officer intercepted the vehicle at Debe Trace, Penal and arrested two men and recovered firearms, police reports state.
Several police officers were on the scene including ASP Steve Persad and acting Superintendent Dhillpaul from Homicide Region 3.