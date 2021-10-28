A FORMER police officer who was charged with corruptly soliciting and obtaining a bribe from a citizen 16 years ago to forgo a criminal charge, has emerged victorious at the Appeal Court.
Yesterday morning, a three-judge panel ruled in favour of Newaz Ali, in an appeal brought by the State against the decision of a High Court judge to stay the indictment against the former officer.
While justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Prakash Moosai and Ronnie Boodoosingh agreed with two grounds of appeal filed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), they nonetheless dismissed its appeal, pointing out that the way the three-count indictment had been drafted amounted to an abuse of process.
The justices held that the DPP’s action in the way it drafted the indictment was oppressive, and Ali should not have been made to stand trial in the first place.
He was alleged to have struck a deal with a man in 2005, with the man agreeing to pay the officer a total of $6,000 to forgo a criminal charge against him.
On December 29 of that year, Ali was paid $4,500, the State alleged. It further alleged that on January 4, 2006, Ali was paid the remaining $1,500 at the Cunupia Police Station where he worked.
However, investigators monitored the second transaction as part of a sting operation. Ali was eventually arrested after the officers found an envelope with marked bills in his pocket.
The first two counts on the indictment related to the first alleged transaction, while the third count was related to the second transaction.
During his first trial at the High Court, the jury found Ali not guilty on the first two counts, but guilty on the third.
Ali’s attorneys appealed that conviction and were successful, with the Court of Appeal, in 2010, remitting the matter to the High Court for retrial on the third count.
But in 2018 when the matter came up before Justice Gillian Lucky, Ali’s attorney, Ravi Rajcoomar, sought to have the indictment stayed. The basis for doing so was because the DPP’s Office intended to rely on evidence from the first two counts to support its case on the third charge, even though his client had already been acquitted on the first two charges.
Justice Lucky eventually ruled in favour of Ali and stayed the proceedings, saying to allow the prosecution to rely on evidence from the first trial would be adverse to the fairness of the trial process.
She had said that to let the prosecution use the evidence would have led to contamination and confusion at a second trial, and allowed in all sorts of satellite issues, including an explanation of what took place at the first trial.
While the Appeal Court yesterday disagreed with Lucky in this regard, they found that by the DPP’s Office treating the cases as separate transactions, the prosecution’s approach was technical and artificial, leaving the door wide open for inconsistent verdicts as what had transpired at the first trial.
“Had the DPP indicted on one count rather than two, the respondent might have avoided an appellate process in respect of the inconsistent verdicts,” the judgment read.
It went on to add that the approach adopted by the State deprived Ali of the opportunity of having all charges against him considered at the first trial.
Justice Yorke-Soo Hon, who wrote the judgment, said the court was mindful there was a strong public interest in the prosecution of crimes and ensuring that those charged are tried, she said, public interest also required fairness to all in the trial process.
“If the court fails in protecting its ability to so function, it will inevitably lead to an erosion of public confidence and, undoubtedly, to oppression and injustice,” she said.
Attorney Tiffany Ali appeared alongside Rajcoomar for the former officer, while State prosecutor Nigel Pilgrim appeared on behalf of the DPP’s Office.