Former UNC councillor and public relations officer for the Barataria/San Juan and St Joseph constituencies Safraz Ali tendered his resignation to the party on Friday, three days ahead of the local government election nomination day.
In a letter addressed to UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and chairman Peter Kanhai, Ali stated that he had relinquished his roles with immediate effect after serving the party for 28 years.
“The party has over the years faced many defeats at all levels of politics, which was avoidable if the party had made different choices, however that is done and dusted. The United National Congress is no longer the great party I joined and served. I can no longer with good conscience remain in an entity that has lost its moorings of service to the people,” Ali wrote.
Several UNC members have recently defected from the party.
Former UNC councillor for Marabella South/Vistabella Marcus Girdharie who is contesting the seat for the PNM, yesterday took the candidate’s oath with Kimberly Small, the candidate for Barataria, on behalf of the party’s 141 candidates at its Special Convention and LGE campaign launch at National Academy for Performing Arts in Port of Spain.
Earlier this month former UNC senator Taharqa Obika also resigned from the party as the chief economist in the Opposition Leader’s office. He later joined the PNM and received a welcome at the Prime Minister’s official residence.
Councillor Sheldon “Fish” Garcia, who in 2021 became the only UNC councillor in the Arima Borough Corporation, last month resigned and will contest the Arima Central seat for the PNM on August 14.
Former UNC Youth Arm Officer Kaveesh Siewdial also joined the PNM.
Earlier this year Warrenville/Kelly Village councillor Samuel Sankar announced that he had resigned from the UNC but will continue to serve out his term as an independent.