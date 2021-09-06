AN employee of the Children's Authority was ordered to stay away from a 19-year-old man having been charged with one offence of serious indecency.
Kevin Duke, 37, of Rockley Vale, Scarborough, appeared before Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Duke was granted $80,000 bail with a surety or $10,000 cash alternative.
He was also ordered to have no contact with the man and to keep 50 feet away from him at all times.
The charge stemmed from an alleged incident which occurred in October 2019.
The victim told police that he was having a conversation with Duke via social media when he showed him his private parts.
The boy was 16 years old at the time.
The incident was reported in April, 2020.
Sgt Miller, of the Tobago Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) conducted investigations which led to the arrest and charge of the accused.
The investigations were supervised by W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and ASP Sterling Roberts.
The case was postponed to September 30.