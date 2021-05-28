POLICE said a San Fernando labourer was killed on Thursday evening after he confronted his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.
Kevin Babb, 39, of Olera Heights, San Fernando, was stabbed with the knife with which he attacked the boyfriend, police said.
A police report said that at around 4.45 p.m. a 40-year-old woman was with her boyfriend seated on the front steps leading to their apartment building at Keith Street, San Fernando, when Babb, armed with a knife, approached them.
Police were told that there was a confrontation, and the boyfriend left and ran up the stairs of the apartment building then a corridor.
Babb followed the boyfriend, and shortly after he walked down the steps with a stab wound to his upper right chest area and his clothing covered in blood.
Babb collapsed on the roadway and a man placed him in his vehicle to take him to the San Fernando General Hospital.
The boyfriend went to the Criminal Investigations Department of the San Fernando police station and informed police of the incident.
The boyfriend was cautioned by police and detained.
Police were informed that Babb died while being treated at the hospital.
Detectives visited the crime scene and retrieved camera security footage to assist in their investigations.
The boyfriend was also taken to the SFGH where he was treated and discharged.
Responding to the scene were Insp Phillip, WPCs Mohammed and Phillip, PCs Boochon and Sankar as well as Homicide detectives led by Insp Maharaj.
WPC Mohammed is continuing investigations.