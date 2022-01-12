A real cool, calm, collected beautiful soul.
That’s how veteran mas man Michael “Big Mike” Antoine remembered his former Legacy Queen of the Band, the late Pamela Gordon, yesterday.
“If there are ten ladies in the world real cool, calm and collected and a beautiful person, she is one of them. She doh fuss, never quarrels, very soft-spoken but when she hit the stage, she is different, is mas,” Antoine said during a phone interview with the Express yesterday afternoon.
Gordon, a two-time National Carnival Commission (NCC) Queen of Carnival, was found dead in her home on Monday.
There were no details about her passing.
Antoine said Gordon died as she lived, very privately.
Despite knowing her for over two decades, Antoine admitted to not knowing a single thing about Gordon’s private life.
“I never knew her family, if she had siblings or a significant other. She was so quiet and private. I had to ask her on several occasions, ‘yuh doh get vex and ting?’,” Antoine said. Gordon won the Queen of Carnival title in back-to-back years with the portrayal “Fly High”, “Pretty Butterfly” for Antoine’s Legacy in 2005 and “The Winged Jewel of the Forest” for Dawad Philip’s We People International in 2006.
She placed ninth with Colour Me Carnival’s “The Sultana of the Roses Light of the Desert”, when she last competed in the NCC Queen of Carnival final in 2019.
Reigning NCC Queen of Carnival (2020) Roxanne Omalo Sheera called Gordon “an icon in the industry”, adding the veteran mas woman “paved the way for people like myself”.
“From the time you start to play mas in primary school you know that name Pamela Gordon, she is an icon. She was one of the mothers of the Carnival Queen (show) and always a nice, well-spoken person who shared her advice openly.
“When I started in 2011, she came up to me the first time and was like ‘wow I’ve never seen a big costume like this passing through the Savannah’. And after that on competition days, she would always come to my area and we would talk about the portrayals and wish each other good luck,”
Omalo Sheera recalled.
Reigning King of Carnival (2020) Ted Eustace said Gordon was an outstanding person who represented their craft at the highest level.
Eustace’s uncle, the late Follette Eustace, built several Carnival Queen costumes for Gordon over the years.
“Pamela has been in the Queen of Carnival race for quite a while. She is an outstanding person, she has always represented the Queen title in the true way with pride and dignity. She will be well missed,” Eustace said.
Give her a big cultural send-off
A contribution as significant as Gordon’s deserves an equally grand cultural send-off, within the allowed pandemic rules, Antoine suggested.
“I think they should give her a nice send-off, culturally because she never fail to hit the stage year after year. Win, lose or draw she do it for the love of it and love of country. She will be missed in the whole Carnival. I think she is a cultural icon,” Antoine said.
Omalo Sheera lamented that Gordon’s distinct “elegant chip” will be forever missed on the Queen’s Park Savannah stage.
She recalled fondly on competition night Gordon wanted to see every woman succeed.
“She stand out because, no matter the song, no matter how fast or slow she always had this elegant chip she would go across the stage...” Omalo Sheera said.