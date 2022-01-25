A former murder convict has filed a second claim against the State after it failed to pay him compensation exceeding $20,000 for the “inhumane” conditions he had to endure while incarcerated.
In October 2008, Justice Carol Gobin had ordered the Office of the Attorney General to pay Colin Edghill a grand total of $20,550 but, to date, almost 14 years after the order was made, the payment has not been forthcoming.
His attorneys filed the second action last week Monday seeking to have the court order that the State hand over the owed sum, along with interest.
Edghill brought the first claim in 2004, claiming that conditions at the remand section of the Port of Spain Prison on Frederick Street had a number of shortcomings.
These included a lack of running water and poor sanitisation. The condition of the cells, he said, amounted to cruel and unusual punishment and a breach of his constitutional rights.
At the time, Edghill was in custody charged alongside another man for the murder of St Ann’s businessman Russell Govia, on October 27, 2003, which took place during a botched car-jacking.
He and his co-accused were initially found guilty of the crime by then-Justice Herbert Volney in 2009 and sentenced to death. However, the conviction and sentence were eventually overturned at the Appeal Court and a retrial ordered.
In 2016, Edghill pleaded guilty to felony murder before Justice Gillian Lucky and was ordered to serve 24 years’ imprisonment.
But given the guilty plea and the time he had already spent in custody, he was ordered to serve just about two more years in jail. He was released in 2018.
In her 2008 ruling prior to him being found guilty of the capital offence, Justice Gobin ordered the State to pay Edghill $75 per day for each of the 274 days he had been in custody at the Frederick Street prison until he was transferred to the prison at Arouca.
She had described the conditions at the prison as “a hell hole in which a man presumed innocent is deprived of the elements necessary for human life”.
While she ordered the compensation, Justice Gobin had stated she “found it difficult to attach a value to the inherent dignity of a man”.
Numerous enquiries
While the State appealed the ruling, it was eventually dismissed. However, the payment has still not been made.
In his latest claim, Edghill said following the dismissal of the State’s appeal, he made numerous enquiries from his previous attorneys as to when he would be receiving payment, “but sometimes the answers I received were very disappointing”.
“When I was informed that the appeal was dismissed, I was pleased even though this was more than four years after the decision of the High Court. Notwithstanding that this period of time had elapsed, I held the expectation that I would be paid shortly after the dismissal of the appeal,” he said.
“This expectation was short-lived as every time that I inquired of the attorneys as to when I would be paid, I could not get a satisfactory answer, if I got an answer at all. I became very frustrated as days turned into weeks and weeks turned into months and months turned into years,” Edghill stated.
He said on most occasions, the answer he received from the attorneys was that they had written to the Office of the Attorney General and was awaiting a response.
“When I was released from prison, I questioned my attorneys about the failure of the State to make payment and how it was possible that the State was able to not comply with the order of the Court made more than eight years before.
“I could receive no satisfactory answer from my attorneys,” he said.
He added he was “disappointed and frustrated” that he had received a judgment from the court, the purpose of which was to vindicate his constitutional rights that had been breached, but to date that order, to him, “was worthless.”
“It was ineffective and it provided no benefit to me. I felt that the rights that were guaranteed to me under the Constitution were not worth enforcing and the mechanism for enforcement was of no real benefit to me.
“The cruel and inhumane treatment that I was made to suffer at the hands of the State, its servants and/or agents was suffered with no real consequence to the State,” he said.
At the time of the 2008 ruling, Edghill was represented by attorneys Fyard Hosein SC, Desmond Allum SC, Ravi Heffes-Doon and Darryl Allahar.
He is currently being represented by Gerald Ramdeen and Dayadai Harripaul.
The latest claim has been docketed to Justice Joan Charles and will come up for hearing on February 25.