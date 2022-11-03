Sporting a white rose on his blue suit, People’s National Movement (PNM) stalwart Ferdie Ferreira, 90, joined Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and several ministers at the celebration of the life of his late son and former senator Lester Henry yesterday.
As the congregation exited St Finbar’s Roman Catholic Church, Diego Martin, Ferreira said: “He was a loving son and patriotic citizen. He lived for his family and his country. He is an example of what a fine patriot should be like.”
Henry, 61, who was born to Eulah Henry, died at his home on October 25 of a suspected heart attack. He was an opposition senator from 2010 to 2015 and a government senator from 2015 to 2020.
He was PNM party treasurer from 2014 to 2018, and had just been elected a constituency education officer.
Henry is survived by his wife Lavaughn Pritchard Henry and children Sedek, Nia, Nyeda and Nasya Henry. His children eulogised him as a “loving father and husband”.
Reflecting on her father’s legacy, his teary-eyed daughters said: “He was strong. Resilient. A hard worker and courageous man. His laughter. The way he walked.
“The love he possessed for his children and wife. If you needed him he would be there. He loved liming. Loved politics. A sports fanatic. He loved to have a good time. He was a great man. Let us celebrate his life. A true patriot. May he sleep in peace.”
During his remarks, Rowley admitted to being “shocked” at news of Henry’s death. He also extended condolences to Ferreira and told him “sometimes things don’t always go the way we want it to.” Rowley also said parents do not expect to bury their children. He extended condolences to matriarch Henry and the couple’s children.
Rowley said: “I knew him to be quiet. Service came to him easily. He played a tremendous role not only for the PNM, but for T&T. When it came to the National Gas Company, I knew he would offer quality service. You could imagine the shock I felt when I was told he had passed. On behalf of the people of T&T and the PNM whom he served, I want to extend condolences. He made his contribution.”
National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, who brought greetings on behalf of the “PNM family”, said: “It’s with great sadness and solemnity that we gather today. Condolences to his wife. He was dignified with a sense of joie de vivre. In 2010, when we went into opposition, I recognised his great academic achievements. He possessed that kind (admirable) skills set. His passing was a great loss.”
On a personal note, Hinds said Henry’s father and his father knew each other from “working on the wharf”.