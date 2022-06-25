The family of a retired soldier, who allegedly set his house at Santa Flora on fire and was later found hanging in the area police cell, have been left in shock and grief.
Retired lance corporal Ian Gross, 47, a father of two, did not show any signs of stress or depression leading up to the arson incident and suspected suicide, his sister, Lisa Williams, told reporters on Friday at his home at Market Street, Palo Seco.
Williams described her brother as firm, very disciplined, and productive, and added that since his retirement last year he had taken up gardening and salting fish to earn extra income. She said she talked to him on Wednesday morning and he sounded “normal”.
“He used to get up and go in the garden. He would salt the fish. He was doing an online class at The University of the West Indies. Everything is a shock,” said Williams. “He was a strong-minded person. He worked and built this house.
“We were not expecting this. My brother was not the type of person who would hide something and not tell anyone. He was very close with our mother and talked about any and everything. He loved the beach, loved to go on vacation. So hearing this, it is unbelievable,” said Williams.
She added that Gross had started working since school-leaving age.
He was first employed at the National Maintenance and Training Security Company Ltd, and then joined the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.
Shocking news
Williams related that on Wednesday around 11 p.m. one of Gross’ neighbours noticed “something fuzzy” on a security camera, and upon checking outside the house, smoke was seen emanating from the upper floor of Gross’ home.
The neighbour contacted the Fire Service and raised an alarm, and Gross’ mother, 83, and five-year-old daughter who were asleep in the ground floor apartment were taken out of their house.
Williams said a neighbour climbed the plastic water tanks situated next to a window on the upper floor, and called out to Gross to come out of the house. She said the front door was locked, and the fire had already spread to the front of the house.
With the help of the neighbour, Gross exited the house through the window.
She said the neighbour entered the house with a fire extinguisher and the fire was brought under control.
Officers of the Siparia Fire Station and Santa Flora police also responded.
“He told the police when they reached that he lit the house on fire. A neighbour gave him a Gatorade and a slice of bread with peanut butter, and he had it. The police said they were taking him to the Siparia hospital. From that time to yesterday (Thursday) he was in police custody. On Thursday around nine o’clock in the morning, my niece and a sister went to the Santa Flora Police Station to drop breakfast and a few hours later they dropped lunch. They also dropped a suit of clothes for him in case he got charged and had to go to court. My mother asked to see him while he was in police custody but they told her ‘no’,” said the sister.
She continued, “I was at work when shortly after 1 p.m. I got a phone call that he hanged himself with his shirt. We were back home when one of the officers called my niece and told her to come back to the police station.”