A former soldier was tased and detained by police after he allegedly ran amok in his neighbourhood in San Fernando yesterday morning.
A resident of Embacadere captured a video of the man, which was shared on social media, showing the man lying on the windscreen of a Police Service vehicle and then being tased by police officers.
Snr Supt of the Southern Division Richard Smith told the Express the man is well known to police, who believe he has mental health issues.
Smith said the man had “run amok several times” for about a year, and police officers were often called by residents to subdue him.
Smith said: “Up to last month police, charged him for malicious damage of a vehicle windscreen for damaging the vehicle of a business owner. He mashed up a windscreen of a Range Rover. Prior to that, he mashed up a store window in San Fernando.
“We have been carrying him before the court and he keeps getting 14 days in Ward One (of the San Fernando General Hospital) and then returning to society. As he comes out, he is back at it again. We are at our wit’s end as to how to deal with this man. We are trying to do our part to protect the public.”
The senior officer called on the public not to judge the officers based on the video.
“People see this short clip (yesterday) morning, but it does not show his history, the extent of the damage he has done, nor how potentially dangerous he is. We are trying to protect the public and our hands are tied otherwise,” he said.
Smith said the man has a family in San Fernando “but they cannot control him”.
He added: “I do not know if he is not taking his medication on time, or what. This has been a recurring problem for about a year. We are guided by the law so, therefore, we must lay charges for the offences committed. But it is not up to us alone to deal with him. We are also looking at the court to do their part. We look forward to the other Government agencies doing their part to deal with him and this ongoing issue.”
Smith said his officers were justified in using the Taser on the man, in keeping with the Use of Force policy.
He added that the vehicle which the man jumped on has been in use in the Southern Police Division for about two months, and he was grateful the damage was not extensive.