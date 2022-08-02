Economist and former United National Congress senator Taharqa Obika has called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to reconstitute the Trinidad and Tobago National Committee for Reparations (TTNCR).
“Emancipation was not fought by using kind words. It was fought by facing the truth squarely regardless of who was offended. The Prime Minister would like the nation to believe that he cares about reparations, however his actions prove otherwise. Let the record show that Keith Rowley never cared about reparations,” said Obika.
Speaking at the UNC’s news conference on Sunday, Obika reminded that the TTNCR was formed in August 2014 under the People’s Partnership government.
The Cabinet-appointed Reparations Committee was established, in accordance with a Caricom mandate at the 34th Regular Meeting of Caricom Heads of Government held in Port of Spain in July 2013.
The members of the TTNCR comprised chairman Ayegoro Ome — chairman of the National Joint Action Committee; Khafra Kambon, then head of the Emancipation Support Committee; Theresa Nesbitt Skinner – Curriculum Development Division, Ministry of education; Lucia Philip – national librarian; Chief Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez of the Santa Rosa First Peoples; Der One Piankhi – of the Council of Orisha Elders; Clyde Noel – of All Mansions of Rastafari; Sir Edwin Carrington — a Caribbean exemplar and former secretary general of Caricom, and ambassador Mervyn Assam.
Psychological rehabilitation
Obika reminded that when a question on the TTNCR was raised in Parliament on December 10, 2020, there was no definite answer.
He said that after five years and three months in office, the government was asked by Independent Senator Paul Richards about the delay in implementation of the TTNCR, and the response offered was that the future functioning of the national committee on reparations was the subject of several discussions. Obika recalled it was said that the matter was being reviewed by the Government and would be subject to Cabinet consideration in the near future.
“Nothing has come out of that. We are in July 2022. There has been no restoration of the reparations committee and this government simply does not care. We only must look at the Emancipation Village this year and the lack of funding it received by the Emancipation Support Committee. The Pan African observances in the Queen’s Park Savannah has been the worst funded under the Keith Rowley-led-government compared to any government since they have been funded by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago. Let the record show that the Keith Rowley Government focuses on lip service,” he said.
“The Prime Minister conveniently ignores the fact that the TTNCR, as part of the Caricom Reparations Commission, is not solely concerned about money. It has a ten-point plan that incorporates the situation of the First Peoples (Indigenous Peoples Development Programme) as well as a full formal apology, illiteracy eradication, public health crisis, African knowledge programme, psychological rehabilitation, technology transfer, and debt cancellation. Reparations will benefit all in our society,” he said.