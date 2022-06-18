A GROUP of former OAS Construtora workers are calling on the Government to not make any payment to the Brazilian firm until money owed to them by their former employer has been settled.
The call comes in the wake of last month’s announcement by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that a tribunal ruling in London stated that National Infrastructure Development Corporation (Nidco) must pay OAS a total of US$126 million (TT$857 million).
The tribunal ruled that Nidco had wrongfully terminated, on June 21, 2016, the contract awarded to OAS to construct the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin.
Sharene La Pierre, spokesperson for the group, told the Express that she was employed by OAS as a maintenance supervisor for four years and during her time there a lot of things were not above board.
“They had laid off half of the workers and we were just behind. When the project was stopped, they said that they would pay us part of our money, which was the severance, and then we would receive the rest. This is six years now and up to now we haven’t gotten the rest of our money,” La Pierre said.
She recalled that when they received a letter from Nidco indicating that OAS was bankrupt and their services terminated, the company left Trinidad owing the workers outstanding wages, while taxes were deducted from their wages but never remitted to the Board of Inland Revenue.
According to La Pierre, despite being taxed heavily, she never got back any money when she filed her returns, while some workers discovered that there were no records of taxes being paid on their behalf.
“They were taking out the money and they claimed they were paying it, but they never did,” she said.
La Pierre said OAS was deducting PAYE as well as National Insurance and Health Surcharge contributions from their wages.
“We were made redundant when the company claimed bankruptcy. Now I’m hearing on the news that they didn’t claim bankruptcy, so why then were we given a letter informing us about the termination of our employment?” she questioned.
Stating that the group would like the Government to not pay OAS until they receive what is owed to them, La Pierre said: “We need our money, so we would like a voice out there to say that, before OAS collect all their big money and fly out, with the workers remaining redundant without anything.
“We would like them to stop that money going to OAS before we get our money. We are citizens of this country and we have to get paid because, at the end of the day, it was the Government who hired OAS,” she added.
The mother of five said the former workers have children to take care of but nobody cares about that.
Noting that she and her husband are both currently unemployed, La Pierre said: “Some of my colleagues have since passed away without being paid. You know how many of them have died and left their family suffering without that money.” She called out the Prime Minister for not having compassion on them.
“Rowley don’t care about us, he don’t care about OAS ex-workers. He’s the same one who stood up and said he wants all his money when the Government was going after the close to $1 billion they collected from OAS. Well, we the ex-workers want all our money the same way as him.
“We the workers want our money from OAS, so they cannot pay OAS without paying us. OAS is getting paid but what about the workers who were left hanging on the breadline,” La Pierre said.
Ex-AG comments
Former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC said he’s not in a position to comment on the workers’ situation, but shared how the law treats with such situations.
“The law is if employees were not paid benefits, including severance benefits or any employee benefits by their employer, and they receive a judgment of a High Court stating that the employer is liable to pay them, and it turns out afterwards there are monies to be paid to the employer by whatever judgment or means, the employees can garnishee the money. The employees can go to the court and obtain an order to take the monies which the employer would be getting from the creditor, as part or full payment on account of the monies which are due to them,” said Maharaj.
He said if the law is applied to these, and if they have a judgment of the High Court where money is owed to them, in enforcing that judgment they could then apply to the High Court for the court to make an order that part of the money which OAS is going to receive from the Government should be used to pay them the money given by the judgment of the court in favour of them as employees, from OAS as the employer.
Efforts to get a comment from Finance Minister Colm Imbert and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan proved futile as calls to their mobile phones went unanswered. A Whatsapp message sent to Imbert’s phone was seen but not responded to.