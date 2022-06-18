THE Public Services Association (PSA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) have rejected outright the new four per cent offer by Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial.

Last month, Dindial offered several public-sector unions a two per cent increase over eight years (2014-2021), comprising zero for the years 2014-2017, one per cent for 2018, zero for 2019-2020, and one per cent for 2021.