A construction site supervisor was crushed under the metal tracks of an excavator on the site of the new Phoenix Park Industrial Estate near Couva on Wednesday.
The operator of the excavator didn’t know his machine had run over Parmanan Shaun Sookoo until he saw a cell phone on the ground and stopped to pick it up.
Sookoo, 46, of Endeavour Village, Chaguanas, died while being treated at hospital.
He was employed with Universal Projects Limited.
Police say that at around 3p.m. Sookoo was overseeing excavation and debris removal at the estate when he ordered that the operator of the excavator, a 63-year-old man, move the machine to another area of the worksites in order to load two dump trucks.
Sookoo left and the operator of the excavator said he began moving when he saw the cell phone in the dirt.
When he stopped to get it, he found Sookoo’s body under the tracks and reversed to get off.
The company’s safety officer called paramedics and Sookoo was taken to the Couva Hospital where he died.
An autopsy will be done today at the San Fernando General Hospital’s mortuary.
The estate, which is 145 acres in size, is sub-divided into 78 leasable land lots and includes five factory shells. Upon completion at the end of November 2021, it will provide the necessary economic space and infrastructure for firms in the areas of light and advanced manufacturing, assembly, logistics and distribution and information and communication technology industries.