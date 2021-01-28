POPULAR retail store Excellent Stores has announced the closure of two more of its physical locations, and a shift towards digital transformation and store optimization strategy in the new normal.
Mere weeks after management shuttered the branch at downtown Port of Spain, came the announcement on Wednesday night of the closure of two more to follow in the coming weeks.
A statement posted to social media by Excellent Stores Chief Executive Officer Alex Sui Chong said that the Trincity location is to be closed by the end of March, and then the Arima location by end of April.
The physical locations that remain are at Movietowne in Port-of-Spain, Price Plaza, Chaguanas, and C3 Centre in San Fernando.
The Arima location was transformed into the company's first 'Click and Collect' Express Centre in August, thereby allowing customers to pick-up their online orders and shop for essentials.
The statement from Sui Chong on Wednesday night read, "Further to the closure of our downtown branch and following a comprehensive evaluation of our retail footprint, and a careful analysis of store performance, shifting customer demand and future strategic fit, we will be closing our Trincity location on March 31, 2021, and our Arima location on April 30, 2021. "
"We remain focused on our strategic plan for pivoting in the new normal and driving sustainable and profitable growth by focusing and redeploying our resources to our e-commerce platform that has been growing at an exponential rate. These changes allow the company to more efficiently utilize our limited foreign exchange supply to procure the right products at the right time and provide the opportunity to more efficiently enhance our service delivery, logistics, instore innovations and E-commerce integration at our remaining physical locations."
"While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring that we emerge from these economic challenges and the Covid-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come. However, sometimes it is necessary to close "Good" stores to create "Great" stores", the statement said.
"We are incredibly grateful to our staff ongoing dedication and their resilience in adapting during this difficult and uncertain time. I want to thank all our loyal customers, vendors and partners for the trust and confidence that they have placed in us over the last 62 years, and we look forward to continuing to serve you for another 62 years."